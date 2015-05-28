Moleskine has a new calendar app that's as beautiful and elegant as its notebooks

Moleskine has a new calendar app, and it’s every much as beautiful and elegant as its famous notebooks and notepads.

Moleskine is calling its calendar app Timepage, and it’s a minimalist take on what your calendar should look like that does away with the traditional monthly calendar view in favour of a simplified day-by-day list.

The app also offers a weather component and the ability to hail an Uber for an upcoming appointment, so it’s clear that Moleskine designed Timepage to be your main companion app that covers scheduling, weather forecasts, directions, and even transportation.

When you open up Timepage, you’re greeted with a continuous list of days, and each day is given the same spacing, regardless if you have any appointments. If you don’t have anything scheduled for a particular day, Timepage will insert a historical fact or something so it’s not just blank space. You can also opt to change how the timeline looks, choosing to have past days show up in a darker shade, or shade weekends or alternate weeks.

If you tap on a specific day, the today view offers a tidy and elegant look at your upcoming day.

To add a new calendar event, you simply pull downwards on any day and type in what you’ll be doing. Timepage also offers the opportunity to send out a calendar invite, and locations are automatically pulled in from Google Places.

You can also get directions from either Apple Maps or Google Maps, meaning you can easily see estimates for how long it will take you to get to your next appointment if you were to take public transit, walk, or drive there. Moleskine has also partnered with Uber to make it possible to easily hail your own black car from within the app.

Moleskine has also placed a big emphasis on including what is essentially a standalone weather app inside of Timepage, offering daily forecasts that include a beautiful graph that looks a lot like Fresh Air’s iconic weather graphs. You can check out forecasts that are tied to specific calendar events to help you prepare.

There’s also a companion Apple Watch app for Timepage, which lets you view your weekly schedule, check up on weather forecasts and graphs, see how long it will take to get to your next event, or view a map of the location of your next appointment.

The Apple Watch app’s Glance view does a good job of showing you only what you need to know, displaying how long until your next appointment, where its located, and an estimate on how long it will take to get there.

Timepage also works with your existing calendar accounts, pulling in your data from iCloud, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Exchange 2007.

You can download Timepage for iPhone for $US4.99 over at the App Store.

