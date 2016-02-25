Mums are freaking out about these photos of moldy sippy cups for kids

A sippy cup company is under fire.

Two mums from Montreal shared unnerving photos of Tommee Tippee sippy cups on Facebook, Buzzfeed reports.

These photos show moldy sippy cups. Worse, the women allege that people can’t get rid of the mould when they try washing the cups.

Unsurprisingly, the mums are not happy about this.

According to Marie-Pier S. L’Hostie’s post (translated from French), her friend was wondering why his son had gotten sick, so he called Tommee Tipee. He got an unfortunate response.

She wrote:

“My friend Simon O’kanada wondered why his son was always sick. He broke the anti-spill top of his ‘Tommee Tippee’ bottle and discovered mould inside the mouthpiece. It doesn’t wash and can’t be seen unless it is broken open. He called the company, and the lady on the phone laughed out out loud. Several mums on other groups have also discovered mould after my post in another Facebook group, so I’m sharing you. If you please, those who have these cups, pay attention! Being washed by hand or in the dishwasher, the mould will stay there!”

Her friend Penny Powell shared the story (and nasty photos) as well, and said that the unsettling mould could only be seen if it the anti-spill top was broken open. She wrote that other mothers in a Facebook group complained about the issue.

She encouraged parents to share the issue and to complain to the company.

The photos that the women shared tell the story — there’s tons of mould right below where the mouthpiece is.

Tommee Tippee responded in a Facebook post to the angry parents, apologizing and claiming to be “actively working on the subject.”

The company pointed to an FAQ section on its site describing how to pope-rly use the cups, but also said that the company could not find “any trace of the conversation with [the original friend who discussed the issue], however we ask him to contact us by private message so that we can answer him directly.”

PostbyTommee Tippee France.

But unfortunately, more people are posting gross photos of moldy sippy cup caps in the comments section.

In a statement to Buzzfeed, the company advised consumers to use the cups with “recommended liquids” which include “cold, light fluids including water and non-pulp juice” and to clean the cups according to the instructions. ” Difficulties have arisen though when liquids that are not recommended for use in the cups have been used, like thick formula milk, pulpy juice and warm liquids. We also recommend that cups are not left for long periods before being cleaned,” the company added.

Tommee Tippee did say in the statement that “we understand that the well being of little ones is paramount and we can reassure all parents that we have extensively tested the valves,” and again, encouraged troubled. consumers to reach out ot them.

You can view the original Facebook complaints in full below.

