Check Out This Startup Office: An Amazing 3-Level Apartment (PHOTO TOUR)

Many tech companies got their start in someone’s home — often the house belonging to one of the founders, or at least their parents.
Mojiva, a New York-based mobile advertising startup, has taken a slightly different approach.
The company’s main office is a 3-level luxury apartment — furnished with beds, showers, and all — in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood.
It’s bright, airy, and even helps save on expensive NYC hotel bills when executives are visiting from out of town.
What, your company doesn’t have meetings in a bed?
There's Mojiva founder and CEO David Gwozdz, a DoubleClick vet, chatting up our tour guide, PR guy Gerasimos Manolatos
But this is no typical office... because it's an apartment! Here, the entryway with artwork and seating.
Working on one side of the dining room table, here's Julie Preis, VP of Product at Mojiva and a mobile industry veteran
Office manager Christina Grandinetti has the best seat, with plenty of natural light coming in from the windows
Leon Latypov, tech support analyst and Steve Anson, business development director, reviewing competitors' business plans
BTW, Mojiva's ad network is around 100 million monthly uniques, up from about 35 million in late 2010. It's also seeing big growth from Mocean Mobile, its mobile ad server subsidiary.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.