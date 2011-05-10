Check Out This Startup Office: An Amazing 3-Level Apartment (PHOTO TOUR)

Many tech companies got their start in someone’s home — often the house belonging to one of the founders, or at least their parents.



Mojiva, a New York-based mobile advertising startup, has taken a slightly different approach.

The company’s main office is a 3-level luxury apartment — furnished with beds, showers, and all — in Manhattan’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

It’s bright, airy, and even helps save on expensive NYC hotel bills when executives are visiting from out of town.

What, your company doesn’t have meetings in a bed?

