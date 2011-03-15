Hiring Spree Lands NYC Mobile Ad Startup Mojiva Six New Execs

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Mojiva, a mobile ad startup based in New York City, has been on a hiring spree. Today, it’s announcing six new executive hires, including one hired away from Microsoft, and others with experience at Google, AOL, Yahoo, and others.This after announcing a big hire in January — Tony Nethercutt, who had led sales for AdMob, which Google purchased for $750 million.



The latest appointments:

Jack Hallahan joins as VP of mobile innovation, based in San Francisco, leading partnerships with creative agencies, the marketing community, etc. He used to work at an iPhone app company called Blancspot and previously worked at 1Cast and MobiTV.

Tim Kelly joins as regional VP, west, and will manage its brand advertising sales team from San Francisco. He comes from Brickfish and used to work at Associated Content, Mochi Media, and Google.

Pete Roper will be regional VP, east, and will manage Mojiva’s eastern sales team. He was previously head of digital ad sales for AdAge, and used to work at Tremor Media and CBS Radio.

Laura Buchman joins as VP of business development and will work to build Mojiva’s publisher base and partnerships from Los Angeles. She previously worked for Lijit Networks, AOL, and Yahoo.

Tom O’Neill is sales director, central, and will handle sales from Chicago. He used to work at Media6degrees, Google, and 24/7 Real Media.

Carrie Coffee is sales director, southwest, coming from Microsoft Advertising, and is based in Los Angeles.

We recently toured Mojiva’s NYC headquarters. Stay tuned for a photo tour, coming this week.

