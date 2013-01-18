Here Are Those 'Moisturizing Jeans' Wrangler Is Advertising For Women

An image from Wrangler’s Denim Spa

Wrangler has begun promoting a bizarre new line of skinny jeans for women, “Wrangler Denim Spa,” which rub skin cream onto the wearer’s legs as she walks around in them.For just $149 a pair, the jeans “are infused with one of three soothing ingredients: Aloe Vera, Olive Extract or special formula Smooth Legs,” according to the Asos.com web site where they’re available.



Model Lizzie Jagger has been signed up as the face of the brand (see below right).

The tagline is, “the soothing touch of nature, now available in jeans.”One version of the jeans will also “reduce the appearance” of cellulite, Wrangler’s PR firm tells us.

The moisturizing effect only lasts a few days, but you can “reload” them with a spray.

Here are the details, per Asos:

Wrangler Denim Spa Molly Skinny Jeans With Olive Extract

$149.51

Molly skinny jeans by Wrangler

– Made from stretch denim

– Stretch added for comfort and fit

– Innovative olive coating to interior for moisturising effect

– Shaped yoke for a flattering fit

– Natural fading and whiskering

– Low-rise waist

ABOUT WRANGLER DENIM SPA

An exciting innovation, Denim Spa from Wrangler is a collection of great fitting jeans infused with cosmetic ingredients that will provide treatments for your legs as you wear them, keeping them silky smooth throughout the day. Favourite skinny styles Courtney, Corynn and Molly jeans, are infused with one of three soothing ingredients: Aloe Vera, Olive Extract or special formula Smooth Legs.

Here are some more shots from Wrangler’s product people:

