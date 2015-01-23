The Uber Of Helicopters Will Offer Rides From NYC To A Casino In Connecticut For $625

Blade Blade bills itself as the Uber for helicopters.

Blade, the app-driven helicopter ride company that’s basically Uber for the sky, is partnering with Mohegan Sun casino to offer direct, round-trip transportation from Manhattan.

The service began offering on-demand copter rides on January 16.

Trips will be available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays going forward.

Packages will also be available for events and concerts Mohegan Sun is hosting on their grounds, starting with Linkin Park on January 30.

Upcoming events may include Fleetwood Mac, Ariana Grande, and Miranda Lambert concerts.

Helicopter service from Blade’s terminal at the East 34th Street heliport in midtown Manhattan (weekdays) or West 30th Street Heliport (weekends) to Mohegan Sun’s FAA certified helipad on their property right next to the casino will take about 45 minutes.

The 112 mile journey would take more than 2 hours by car.

Organisers are hoping that this improved timetable enables busy Manhattanites to travel to the casino for a night of gambling and fine dining, with the comfort of getting back to the city before the clock strikes midnight.

Google Maps If you were to drive from New York City to Mohegan Sun, it would take over 2 hours.

In the event of bad weather, preventing the helicopters from flying, Blade’s website says they will offer a Maserati Quattroporte in lieu of the helo ride, as well as ride credits.

Of course, a service that offers this level of luxury isn’t going to come with a small pricetag. A single seat starts at $US625 — one way. Bring a friend round trip, and your helicopter excursion suddenly costs $US2,500.

That’s not quite cheap for a night out — and it doesn’t even include money for gambling!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.