A Terrorist Involved In The London Subway Bombing Is Back On The Street After Helping The FBI

An American jihadist who set up terrorist training camps in Pakistan has been freed after less than five years in jail, according to a Guardian investigation.



Mohammed Junaid Babar was sentenced last December to “time served” due to “exceptional co-operation” with the FBI. This means he was released after four and a half years in jail.

Babar is also rumoured to have been working with the US government as an informant before his arrest.

Needless to say, the British are furious that a man who trained the perpetrators of the London Subway Bombing has been freed. Americans won’t like to hear it either.

Read the full investigation at the Guardian >

