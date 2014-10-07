FBI Makes Airport Arrest Of Teenager Allegedly Attempting To Join ISIS

Federal authorities arrested a suburban Chicago teenager at O’Hare Airport on Saturday for allegedly attempting to travel overseas and join the extremist organisation calling itself the Islamic State.

Mohammed Hamzah Khan, a 19-year-old US citizen from Bolingbrook, Illinois, was charged Monday morning with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court.

Khan bought a round-trip ticket from Chicago to Istanbul, Turkey, via Vienna, the complaint says. He was believed to be heading across Turkey’s porous border to Syria to join the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL.

The complaint says federal agents searched Khan’s residence and found “multiple handwritten documents” drafted by Khan, and possibly others, that “expressed support” for ISIS. The documents included travel plans and “materials referencing ISIL and jihad,” according to a summary of the complaint.

If convicted, Khan could face up to 15 years in prison and a $US250,000 fine. He remains in federal custody pending a 10:30 a.m. detention hearing on Thursday.

