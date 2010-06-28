Mohammed El-Erian: Here's Three Reasons Why The G20 Was Very Disturbing For The World Economy

PIMCO’s Mohammed El-Erian has a guest post up at FT Alphaville offering his take on this weekend’s G20 summit, and the weird “We’re commited to cutting spending, but commited to growth” conclusion.



Not surprisingly, given El-Erian’s fairly bearish tone of late, he’s not impressed.

Actually, it’s not just that he’s not impressed, to El-Erian, the “compromise” reveals some disturbing aspects of the world economy. He lists three.

We live in a multi-polar world, with no dominant economic party, and weak coordination mechanisms. The US is now the only major entity in an expansionary mode (fiscally). World leaders are still focused on short-termism.

All these points sound good, though we’d also encourage you to read Paul Krugman’s take on El-Erian from Friday, in which he specifically takes El-Erian to task over his claim that the world is too focused on short-term solutions.

I disagree. If anything, we’re suffering from the opposite problem. Talk to German officials about high unemployment and the looming threat of deflation, and they ramble on about the demographic challenge and the cost of pensions.

I mean, why shouldn’t we be focused on the business cycle? We’ve suffered the worst cyclical downturn since the Great Depression; in terms of unemployment and output gaps, we have recovered almost none of the lost ground. Millions of willing workers are idle because of lack of demand; let them stay idle, and we can turn this into a long-term structural problem, but right now it is precisely a short-term, cyclical problem.

So saying that we need to focus on the long term, and not worry our little heads about trivial short-term issues like the highest long-term unemployment rate since the Great Depression, may sound like wisdom — but it’s actually folly.

The question is: Does El-Erian actually believe the world is too short-term focused, or is it a conceit to separate himself as “wise” and separate from the masses? We have no idea.

