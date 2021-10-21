A former Minneapolis cop who fatally shot a woman who called 911 had his sentence reduced after his murder conviction was thrown out

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File

A former Minneapolis cop who fatally shot an unarmed woman had his sentenced reduced Thursday.

Mohamed Noor was originally sentenced to 12.5 years for the murder of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

The murder conviction was thrown out last month and he will now only serve 57 months in prison.

A former Minneapolis cop who fatally shot an unarmed woman as he responded to her 911 call in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years behind bars after his murder conviction in the case was overturned last month.

Mohamed Noor had been originally convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Justine Ruszczyk Damond and was initially sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

But last month, the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out Noor’s murder conviction and sentence, saying there was not enough evidence to support the murder charge, the Associated Press reported.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance handed down the new sentence of 57 months behind bars – the maximum that could be imposed on the second-degree manslaughter conviction.

Noor shot and killed 40-year-old Damond, a US-Australian citizen and yoga teacher, after she called 911 to report a possible rape happening in back of her home.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.