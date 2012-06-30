This Absurdly Extravagant Mansion In Bel Air Just Hit The Market At $58 Million

Photo: Stacy Gottula/Coldwell Banker

A much-hyped Bel Air mansion by celebrity designer Mohamed Hadid has finally hit the market with a $58 million asking price.At that figure, it’s one of the most expensive homes for sale in the U.S., according to Forbes‘ Morgan Brennan.



Hadid, known for developing Ritz Carlton Hotels and his appearances on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” originally designed the home–called Crescent Palace–for himself, but later decided to sell it.

So what does $58 million buy you in Bel Air? Seven bedrooms, a 90-foot art gallery, and a subterranean mecca with a screening room, a ball room, and a Mediterranean-inspired indoor pool.

