This Absurdly Extravagant Mansion In Bel Air Just Hit The Market At $58 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Photo: Stacy Gottula/Coldwell Banker

A much-hyped Bel Air mansion by celebrity designer Mohamed Hadid has finally hit the market with a $58 million asking price.At that figure, it’s one of the most expensive homes for sale in the U.S., according to Forbes‘ Morgan Brennan.

Hadid, known for developing Ritz Carlton Hotels and his appearances on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” originally designed the home–called Crescent Palace–for himself, but later decided to sell it.

So what does $58 million buy you in Bel Air? Seven bedrooms, a 90-foot art gallery, and a subterranean mecca with a screening room, a ball room, and a Mediterranean-inspired indoor pool.

Welcome to the Crescent Palace, on Crescent Drive in Beverly Hills.

The home took designer Mohamed Hadid 15 months to create.

The home was built for entertaining.

And is a virtual Garden of Eden.

Imagine throwing a party out here.

The outdoor pool lights up at night.

Another view, facing the house.

The indoor pool isn't too shabby, either.

There are lots of Turkish design touches.

A wine cellar waiting to be filled.

Is this a closet or a spare bedroom?

The Palace is adjacent to the Beverly Hills hotel.

