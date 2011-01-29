Breaking: Key Egyptian Opposition Leader Mohamed ElBaradei Now Under House Arrest

Mohamed ElBaradei, former IAEA chief and Nobel Prize laureate, is now under house arrest in Egypt, according to the AP (via Sky News).



ElBaradei just returned to the country yesterday. He has expressed his support for the protest movement, and willingness to lead an interim government if President Hosni Mubarak is removed.

Get up to speed on what’s happening in Egypt here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.