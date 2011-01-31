ElBaradei Wins Support Of Opposition Groups, And Has Arrived At The Main Square In Egypt To Protest

Update 11:24: ElBaradei has arrived in Tahrir Square to protest, says Reuters.

Update 11:06: According to Al Jazeera, ElBaradei has won the support of all opposition parties, and is due to arrive in Tahrir Square in Cairo within minutes.

Original post: Egyptian opposition figure Mohammed ElBaradei has called on President Hosni Mubarak to step down today, according to Reuters.

And according to Al Jazeera, ElBaradei says he has been in contact with the military, and that he has a mandate to form a new, national unity government immediately.

Separately, Al Jazeera is reporting on emerging fears of a counter-revolution tonight, i.e. the possibility that the government will make one violent, last-ditch attempt to quash protesters once nightful comes to Cairo tonight.

