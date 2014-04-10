Mohamed El-Erian's Daughter Made Him A List That Only A Loving Father Could Truly Understand

Financial professionals are known for working notoriously long hours, which can take a harsh toll on personal lives.

Bloomberg Businessweek’s new cover story on PIMCO’s Bill Gross goes into the hours expended by Mohamed El-Erian, the now former CEO of PIMCO. And it includes an anecdote that will tug at your heart strings:

Things were good for a while. “Mohamed and I, we sort of settled in like a married couple,” Gross says. El-Erian kept even more extreme hours than Gross did, sleeping from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., spending time on his op-eds and other prolific media output, and hitting the office around 4:30 or 5 a.m. He and Gross corresponded all day — mainly by email, even though they sat next to each other, because Gross doesn’t like to be interrupted. When he wasn’t travelling, El-Erian would move at about 9 a.m. from the trading floor to his office in the executive wing to tackle his management duties. According to former colleagues, El-Erian regularly referred to a list his daughter had made of all the recitals and other milestones he’d missed.

Surely, that must’ve contributed to El-Erian’s unexpected resignation from the firm.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.