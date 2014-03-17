Mohamed El-Erian Has Joined Twitter!

Mohamed El-Erian, the former CEO/co-CIO of PIMCO and current Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, has joined Twitter.

His Twitter handle: @elerianm

“Having followed Twitter for some time for news, analysis and insights, I will now try to also contribute to the conversation,” said El-Erian in an email to Business Insider. “For those who are interested, I would just ask for patience as I gradually get familiar with the technology and the procedures. And please excuse all my typos.”

Business Insider learned about the Twitter handle earlier when El-Erian submitted a post previewing this week’s big Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

El-Erian has yet to send out his first tweet.

