El-Erian: European Bond Haircuts ARE Coming

Photo: CNBC

PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian is on CNBC.He’s wearing a Jets jersey.



We’ll update LIVE if he says anything notable.

After a little bit of football banter, he gets to Europe…

The problem is not solved, he argues. We’ve seen this movie several times before, and just printing more money won’t help.

It’s time for a “Plan B” he says.

Ultimately, there will be haircut on bonds issued by certain governments in the Eurozone.

If you’re buying right now, you’re just making a moral hazard bet.

On the muni market: We are in the midst of a massive adjustment at the states.

On Bill Gross vs. Meredith Whitney: They’re not actually saying much that’s different. Both acknowledge the need for massive adjustment. Some are going to make it; some will face way more difficulties. In order to get to $100 billion defaults (Whitney’s forecast) you need to stretch, and find some major defaults.

