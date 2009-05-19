Mogulus Rebrands, Pays $100,000 For Livestream.com

Gannett and angel investor-funded live-streaming startup Mogulus officially rebranded itself as LiveStream today. LiveStream also announced that since December, it’s signed up 1,000 $350-per-month pro accounts.



DomainNews.com reports the Livestream.com domain cost the startup $100,000. NewTeeVee says LiveStream still has about $12.7 million in cash reserves.

NewTeeVee also hints that LiveStream is inching toward profitability:

LiveStream plans to succeed by simply building a more stable business than other live streamers like Ustream and Justin.tv. The company has adopted aggressive copyright policies, said Haot, including immediate takedowns of copyrighted streams for rights holders like the NBA, and limiting accounts to 50 concurrent viewers until they have been verified. That’s allowed it to secure enough advertising from Google and ScanScout to cover the cost of bandwidth for the free service. The paid service is already profitable.

