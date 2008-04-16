Mogulus Inks Live Video Deal With Gannett

Beet.tv blogger Andy Plesser’s live broadcast from the floor of NAB is strangely hypnotic, and for one moment at least, a little newsworthy.



Mogulus CEO Max Haot showed up to tell Andy he’d inked a live streaming deal with Gannett. It’s the first major client of Mogulus’ “white label” live video service, part of Haot’s plan to earn precious revenue from live Web broadcasting by rolling out a “pro” version of the service for corporations and more professional broadcasters.

OK, this wasn’t earth-shaking. And it wasn’t even news, technically — apparently, this was mentioned in a press release Monday but was lost (to us) in the NAB cacaphony.

Gannett will use the Mogulus player for live and on-demand video, while Mogulus provides bandwidth and services for a six-figure monthly fee. “Pro” users get a clearer picture, more bandwidth, and the ability to customise the player and sell advertising. Haot told us about the deal last month, but referred to the first client as a “publicly-traded media company.”

Haot says Gannett has been experimenting with Mogulus for two months and will use it for both TV and newspapers. Gannett’s Indianapolis Star used Mogulus to broadcast a Bill Clinton speech live from Indiana University. It’s an approach being tried by uStream, which licensed its technology for the Republican National Convention this summer.

Mogulus has a nice set of features, including a new on-demand service also introduced at NAB, but like all live broadcasters, meaningful revenue is still on the horizon. Deals like Gannett throw the company a financial lifeline. Now, if only Haot can do more of them.

