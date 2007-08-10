Mogulus Expanding Beta Trial

Have a Web cam? Want your own live Internet TV channel? NY startup Mogulus is expanding its beta test, founder and CEO Max Haot says today via his company’s blog. Mogulus’ Web app lets you set up a live video stream, import video from other sources, and add on-screen graphics. Rachel Sterne’s NY-based GroundReport uses Mogulus to power their citizen-journalism video site. To join the party, you’ll need to find someone who’s already testing the app — each beta tester just got five invitations added to their account.



