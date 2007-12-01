Moguls Love Blackberry, Facebook (Not iPhone, MySpace)

Reuters summoned a series of media bigwigs to its offices this week for a “summit”, where they sit for interviews and occasionally make news. The newswire’s staff tries to wring as much copy out of each interview as they can: Hence this story, which tells us that the moguls like their BlackBerries, and are starting to use Facebook. We’ve summarized after the jump…

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): On MySpace, Facebook.

Peter Levinsohn, News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox Interactive Media: On MySpace, Facebook. But MySpace is “substantially more entertaining.”



John Riccitiello, Electronic Arts (ERTS): On Facebook (but doesn’t “take media friends”). Not on MySpace (a “little too public for me”).



Mika Salmi, Viacom’s (VIA) MTV Digital: On Facebook, (“close to 250 friends.”)

Judy McGrath, MTV Networks CEO: BlackBerry user who has “slept on top of her BlackBerry.”



Robert McDowell, FCC Commissioner: Didn’t bring Berry to Reuters HQ “so as to avoid being distracted.”

Jim Keyes, Blockbuster (BBI): Has iPhone, uses Berry for work and “even watching movie clips.”

Bud Selig, Major League Baseball Commissioner: No computer, no Berry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.