A New IPhone Remote Comes Out Tomorrow To Make Video Gaming Better

www.youtube.com This is the MOGA Game controller for iOS. Compatible with iPhone & iPad, it will be available tomorrow.

Ever wish you had a full-on gaming remote for playing some iPhone games?

Well, starting tomorrow, MOGA is going to make that possible, according to 9to5mac.

MOGA has previous made controllers that work with Android device. It’s making its controller work with the iPhone and iPod touch. MOGA’s controller is the first official accessory to take advantage of iOS 7’s game controller API. It costs $US99.

Eli Hodapp at Toucharcade got his hands on a MOGA. His full video review is below. He liked playing first person shooters, and liked that the MOGA also acts as a Mophie-type charging device.

