MOG And Samsung Offer Up Unlimited Music Through Your Home theatre Speakers

MOG and Samsung just teamed up to offer a MOG music app on all SmartTV’s and Blu-Ray players released since 2010.



This means that if you’re bought a Samsung home theatre component recently, odds are you can stream MOG music through your speakers.

You can find the app in the “What’s New” section of the SmartTV app catalogue.

For $4.99, you can grab a MOG unlimited subscription which grants you as much music you can handle on your computer, and now through your SmartTV and Blu-Ray player.

Plus, it all streams in crystal clear 320 kbps.

