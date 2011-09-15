Here Comes The Biggest Threat To Spotify

Photo: MOG

MOG, the music streaming service, is launching a new free streaming music service starting tomorrow, the company announced.The new ad-supported service will compete with the free version of Spotify, which offers a similar selection of on-demand streaming music for free.



However, MOG is taking a different approach. Instead of giving subscribers to the free service a limited number of hours per month, they’ll get a “gas tank” with a certain number of free tracks they’re allowed to play.

The gas tank doesn’t fill automatically at the beginning of each month though. Instead, you have to perform actions like sharing playlists with friends on social networks and exploring MOG’s library. The whole idea is to reward you with free music for sharing MOG virally.

While we like the “gas tank” concept, we wish that MOG would fill it up again at the beginning of each month in addition to rewarding you with more tracks for remaining active on the site. We think that puts MOG at a slight disadvantage to Spotify.

Right now, Spotify offers unlimited free streaming music. But in a few months you’ll be limited to 20 hours per month.

We’ll have a full review and walkthrough of the new MOG tomorrow. Right now we just have a sample screengrab of what the service looks like. Stay tuned!

