Music Site MOG Gets $2.8M From Sony BMG, UMG

Music-community Web site, MOG, has raised $2.8 million from Universal Music, Sony BMG and The Angels Forum 74. The deal, first reported by Venture Beat, comes on the heels of similar industry support for music-community Web sites Buzznet and imeem.



Berkeley, Calif-based MOG has already raised $3.2 million through two angel rounds and claims it has roughly one million uniques a month. The company was founded in 2005 by David Hyman, a former executive at Gracenote, which is now being sold to Sony (SNE) for approximately $260 million.

