This Is The Guy Who Wants To Destroy Spotify At Its Own Game

MOG CEO David Hyman.

Photo: MOG

The streaming music space is exploding right now.From Spotify’s big U.S. launch to the hush-hush Facebook Music project, everyone is trying to figure out how to get the most users listening to the most stuff.



MOG, which is hardly a newcomer to the business, gets it. That’s why it decided to launch “Free Play,” a free version of its streaming music service that lets you earn more free tracks by remaining active on the service.

Click here NOW to see how it works >

That means the more you browse MOG, Tweet what you’re listening to, ask your Facebook friends to join, etc., the more free music you get.

It’s a slightly different strategy than Spotify’s free product. Right now, Spotify gives you unlimited free music per month — with ads. But that’s just an introductory offer. After six months, free users will be limited to 10 hours per month. You’ll also be limited to five plays per unique track.

So both Spotify and MOG have interesting approaches to “free.” MOG rewards you with free music for being social. Spotify rewards you by giving you more listening time at the top of every month.

It’s very possible for both to coexist.

Free Play was supposed to launch yesterday, but MOG ran into a few delays. It’s here now, and we tried it. Hit the break to see it in action and hear what we think.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.