MOG Arrives On iPad, Still No Sign Of Spotify

Photo: iTunes

Streaming music service MOG quietly released its native iPad app over the weekend.It offers an identical list of features as its iPod/iPhone counterpart, the only difference being that the interface fills the iPad’s screen.



MOG is the second major streaming music service with an iPad app (Rdio being the first), and this release makes Spotify’s lack of an iPad presence all the more glaring.

