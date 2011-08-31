The Boxee Box Outdoes Apple TV Again By Adding MOG's Streaming Music Service

Boxee just announced a new MOG streaming music app is now available for the Boxee Box.



Boxee owners will now have access to the millions of songs on MOG, a streaming service similar to Spotify and Rdio.

Songs stream in high-fidelity (320 Kbps) and album art shows up on your TV screen in high definition 1080p. It’s a simple way to get great music pumping out of your home speakers.

A Boxee Box is available for $199.99, and MOG is available starting at $4.99 per month for unlimited access from a computer or Boxee Box.

