The Case For Comcast (CMSCA)

The knock on the cable TV companies goes something like this: New, well-funded competition from the telcos; slower-than-expected broadband adoption; dwindling basic cable subs, and a burst housing bubble spell serious trouble. Hence cable shares are down double-digits since October.

But Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett thinks Comcast (CMSCA) is going to be fine, anyway, and beat the drum for the company during a boosterish conference call. His key points:

The telcos (AT&T and Verizon) will only have built out fibre in half of Comcast’s footprint by 2011

Satellite TV ads are decelerating, and Comcast has plenty of capacity to match their HD offerings without rebuilding their systems.

“Cable and the telcos can happily coexist in the market without catastrophic price wars”

Capital spending will decrease and free cash flow will accelerate in 2008.

Don’t fret too much about losing low-margin basic subscribers; pay more attention to higher-end, higher-margin customers.

Digital transition in 2009 means some of the remaining 14m over-the-air homes will flock to pay-TV providers, including cable.

Cable’s share of the advertising business jumps, especially in 2008 when the Olympics and elections create shortages on local broadcast TV. Per-sub ad revenue grows from $6.66 in ’07 to $7.79 in ’08.

One item we didn’t hear a word about: Proposed FCC regulations that would cap cable ownership at 30% — a provision aimed squarely at Comcast, which is right at that proposed limit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.