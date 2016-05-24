A 2-in-1 mansion belonging to a former World Bank vice president is back on the market for $8 million

Coldwell Banker This mansion used to be two homes, but they were combined into one.

A Washington, DC, mansion belonging to Moeen Qureshi — former interim Prime Minister of Pakistan and a former vice president of the World Bank — is back on the market.

The home, which Qureshi originally purchased as two separate properties and combined into one, has been on and off the market at various listing prices for years. This time, it’s listing for $8 million.

It has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half-baths, in addition to staff quarters that house another three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In addition to his work with the World Bank, Qureshi also co-founded private-equity firm EMP Global and served in various leadership roles in the International Monetary Fund over a span of 10 years.

Stewart Coleman, Edward Poutier, Amanda Mitchell, and Douglas Blocker of Coldwell Banker have the listing.

The Mediterranean-style home is situated on a half-acre lot not far from Embassy Row in Washington, DC. Coldwell Banker The S-shaped staircase, marble floors, and chandeliers make for a dramatic entrance. Coldwell Banker The 11,478-square-foot home was built in 1927 and renovated in 2001. Coldwell Banker It has 11 bedrooms in total, if you count both the main house and staff quarters. Coldwell Banker The kitchen is large, complete with a butler's pantry, granite counters, and two Sub-Zero refrigerators. Coldwell Banker This breakfast room is filled with pleasant light. Coldwell Banker The home has many amenities that the listing photos do not show, like a wine cellar, exercise room, and wet bar. An elevator provides access to the home's various floors. Residents can lounge by this fireplace, one of three in the home. Coldwell Banker A large dining room is perfect for more formal occasions. Coldwell Banker 'This property is a quintessential DC residence,' listing agent Edward Poutier said. 'The estate is ideal for family or diplomatic use and can transition easily to support any function, from formal to casual.' Coldwell Banker The library has built-in maple bookcases. 'Many of the neighbours in this community are well-known diplomats and world leaders, ensuring the highest standards of maintenance and quality in the neighbourhood,' listing agent Stewart Coleman said. Coldwell Banker The pool area has some beautiful landscaping. It also has a pool room with its own bathroom and refrigerator. Coldwell Banker

