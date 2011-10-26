This Private Equity Firm Chair Just Slashed The Price On His D.C. Estate By $9 Million

Photo: Long & Foster’s
Moeen Qureshi, Pakistani magnate and former a World Bank vice president, slashed the price of his Observatory Circle mansion in Washington, D.C. to $12 million (via Washingtonian).That’s an incredible $9 million than the home was initially listed for in 2006.
The mansion has 11 bedrooms, nine full baths and three half-baths.
The home spans 22,000-square-feet and was formerly two properties, until it was combined 10 years ago.
Qureshi is currently the chairman, managing partner, and cofounder of private-equity firm EMP Global.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.