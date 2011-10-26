This Private Equity Firm Chair Just Slashed The Price On His D.C. Estate By $9 Million

Meredith Galante
qureshi home

Photo: Long & Foster’s

Moeen Qureshi, Pakistani magnate and former a World Bank vice president, slashed the price of his Observatory Circle mansion in Washington, D.C. to $12 million (via Washingtonian).That’s an incredible $9 million than the home was initially listed for in 2006.

The mansion has 11 bedrooms, nine full baths and three half-baths.

The home spans 22,000-square-feet and was formerly two properties, until it was combined 10 years ago.

Qureshi is currently the chairman, managing partner, and cofounder of private-equity firm EMP Global.

The foyer has rugs hanging as art

A cool view of the entrance

The gallery has a good view of the backyard

The gallery has columns as decorating accents

There's plenty of room to sit in the gallery

Those window treatments are very lavish

The family room has a cozy fireplace

The library doubles as an office

The butler's pantry off the main kitchen

We love the cabinets in the kitchen

The formal dining room seats 12

There's a separate breakfast room

And an enormous guest suite

Guests even have their own mini-kitchen

The sunroom in the tower is a good place to enjoy some tea and look out the window

The second guest room

The master bedroom has rich red fabric everywhere

The master bathroom has a huge tub and glass shower

One of the 11 bedrooms

A cute kids room

Blue everywhere

The game room with a bar

The recreation room is really casual and fun

The exercise room is small, but gets the job done

The backyard reminds us of a park

Prefer a quiet ranch?

DON'T MISS: A Stunning Colorado Ranch That Was Once Home To A Soap Opera Star >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.