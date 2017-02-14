A mathematician explains the best way to cut a bagel

We wanted to know if it was possible to use maths to make a delicious, mess free bagel. So we brought in Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician and the author of “Beyond Infinity.” She’s even been on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” before.

Cheng showed us that we can cut a bagel so it looks like a Möbius strip, which is a mathematical structure that only has one side. Here’s how you can do it too.

