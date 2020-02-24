These treehouse tiny homes were inspired by Sesame Street and Minions and designed to combat 'lazy and boring' architecture — see inside

Precht

An Austrian architecture firm designed modular treehouses, called Bert.

The quirky designs are inspired by cartoons, like Minions and Sesame Street.

Designers also see the homes as a way to combat “lazy and boring” architecture.

Tiny homes are fashionable right now, but the Bert modular home isn’t like other tiny homes on the market.

In general, they tend to have minimalist, sleek looks, but this treehouse is oddly-shaped and almost whimsical.

Bert homes are “shaped by playfulness and invite people to experience architecture and nature through the eyes of children,” according to the press release. The homes were designed by Austrian architecture studio Precht, in collaboration with Baumbau, a startup that specialises in tiny homes and treehouses.

The designers talked about how architecture has turned toward buildings that are easy to construct and profitable, but “lazy and boring,” making cities across the world look the same. With Bert, they hope to buck this trend and show that modern, sustainable architecture can also be fun and interesting.

The first Bert structures will go on sale in spring 2020, and they start at €120,000 (about $US130,00) with the option to add on more modules. The companies plan to announce further collaborations on more unique buildings soon.

Designers initially conceived of Bert as a treehouse in a forest. “How would children imagine a treehouse?” Fei Teng Precht, one of the designers, asked.

The designers said that they wanted a unique look, and they were inspired by cartoon characters like Minions or Sesame Street.

Bert is built from prefab pieces that come in a few different shapes and can interlock in different ways to create various structures.

The designers imagined it not just like a treehouse but as a tree itself, building up from a central “trunk.”

Clients can share what they want with designers, who can mix and match different pieces to find the right fit.

They are easily customisable to a client’s needs because of the modular style, so they can grow taller and wider easily.

Bert was designed as a tiny home, but the potential from prefab parts could be multifamily homes, hotels, or developments in a city.

Adding only a few modules, there are clearly many ways to expand the Bert to fit different needs.

This GIF shows some possible combinations of dozens of Bert units.

Or, someone initially interested in a smaller home could add to it as their needs change.

Bert’s designers noted that buildings around the world are becoming homogenous, dominated by an international style based on efficiency and profitability.

They said that architecture used to feature more diversity and climate-specific designs, and Bert is an attempt to inject some of that back into the industry.

Bert was designed to operate independently, with solar panels on the roof, a composting toilet, and a water treatment facility on the ground floor.

While Bert could be a long-term home, it could also be a space for tourists.

“We believe that future of tourism is not in large hotels and mass tourism, but rather in special buildings that offer a unique experience. With Bert, we cater to the people who seek adventure, nature and inspiration'” Baumbau CEO Rudolf Obauer said.

Interiors are decorated with dark fabric.

The dark interior orients residents to the large rounded glass windows, which let in light and create a cave-like feel.

The design makes the spaces cosy, and open up the inside of the Bert to the surroundings, in this case, a forest.

The shingles are leaf-like, in natural colours that help the structure blend into the natural setting.

In regions without forests, the designers said that the wooden structure could be replaced with steel.

“We know that buildings like Bert are not the path forward on a big scale, but I think as an industry, we need to dare more, try more and experiment more towards a more diverse future of our cities,” Chris Precht said.

