An Australian Firm Has Designed The Scariest House Ever

For the discerning millionaire who wants a gorgeous coastal vacation getaway (and has no fear of heights), Australian real estate firm Modscape has created a dream home.

First spotted by Inhabitat, the aptly-named Cliff House quite literally hangs off a cliff face the same way a barnacle hangs off a ship’s hull. The design uses engineered steel pins that drive into the rock, thereby keeping the home attached to the cliff.

“The design is a theoretical response to clients who have approached us to explore design options for extreme parcels of coastal land in Australia,” Modscape explains on its website.

Looking out over the ocean, the five-story home has three bedrooms, a living area, kitchen, and gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows that display a breathtaking (or vertigo-inducing) view of the horizon.

The top story has a patio and two-car garage and there’s even a bottom open-air deck area with a jacuzzi and barbecue. All the levels are connected by stairs and an elevator.





And though it looks unsafe, former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects Maxwell Hutchinson assured BBC News that there’s no reason why the design wouldn’t be structurally sound.

