The prime minister of India's eccentric pinstriped suit just sold at auction for $700,000

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s infamous suit featuring his own name written on it hundreds of times has once again made headlines.

On Friday, a diamond trading company paid nearly $US700,00 for the item after a three-day auction for charity, the Times of India reported.

Modi wore the “pinstriped” outfit to meet President Obama in India last month.

According to TOI, the managing director of the winning company, Dharmanandan Diamonds, said:

“It is worth the price. Our mission was to get the PM Modi’s suit at any cost and contribute to the Ganga Cleanliness mission. We are happy that the city has contribute to the mission and the suit stays with us.”

Here’s another close-up of that sartorial fine print:

And here’s the suit hugging Obama:

Pretty fly.

