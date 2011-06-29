This Modified Ford GT Just Broke A High Speed Record At Kennedy Space centre

Photo: NASA

At Kennedy Space centre last week, Johnny Bohmer broke the world’s record for taking a street legal car from a standing start to 223 mph.According to NASA’s website, that’s faster than the shuttle flies as it touches down, and the Guinness Book of World Records was on hand to certify the achievement.



The car is legal to be driven on the road, because it’s not just the engine that’s been modified — it’s the paint too.

Developed to increase a vehicles gas mileage, the new “PerformaBond” paint fills in its own microscopic pores as it’s applied, allowing the car to slip through the air more smoothly than it would with traditional coatings.

Tests showed up to a two per cent reduction in drag using the PerformaBond.

