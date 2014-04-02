12 Incredibly Modest -- But Insanely Expensive -- Homes For Sale In Silicon Valley

Madeline Stone
Old palo alto homeTaylor PropertiesThis small home in Palo Alto is listed for $US2.1 million.

Tech money has contributed to a rather bloated real estate market in Silicon Valley.

Homes in this in-demand market often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for 1,000- or 2,000-square-foot homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for more than $US1 million here.

Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are listed for startlingly high prices.

You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.

This single-story home may not look like much, but it will set you back nearly $US1.5 million.

Address: 1720 Laurentian Way, Sunnyvale

Price: $1,455,000

The listing describes this 2,433-square-foot Sunnyvale home as a 'great business opportunity.' There's six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and some interesting '60s-inspired decor.

For $US2.1 million, this 3-bedroom home will give you a great location.

Address: 2080 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto

Price: $2,100,000

This lot has 'lots of potential,' and it's conveniently located within walking distance of the desirable Old Palo Alto neighbourhood.

This ranch home dates back to 1961 and has 2,833 square feet of living space.

Address: 632 Leaf Court, Los Altos
Price: $2,495,000
The entryway is modest, but a pool area in the backyard would be great for sunny days.

$3 million will get you four bedrooms and two bathrooms with this Palo Alto home.

Address: 1558 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $US3,100,000

This 2,357-square-foot house may be small, but have no fear -- according to the listing, there's extra storage space in the garage.

There's only 2,358 square feet of living space in this 1950s-era home, but it will cost you $US3.5 million.

Address: 950 Matadero Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $3,500,000

The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located in the quiet Barron Park section of Palo Alto.

Perched on a hilltop lot in Saratoga, this five-bedroom home is 'a true sanctuary.'

Address: 13792 Pierce Road, Saratoga

Price: $4,500,000

The house dates back to 1969 and has the dark wood finishes and deep-set eaves typical of that time.

This 5-bedroom home in Menlo Park just completed a remodel.

Address: 1275 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park

Price: $5,895,000

Updates to the 4,300-square-foot space include new stone finishes, millwork, and custom doors.

This $US5.9-million 'revered estate' has an impressive backyard pool area.

Address: 725 University Avenue, Los Altos

Price: $5,988,000

Dating back to 1910, this charming five-bedroom home retains some design details from earlier times.

Take in views of the valley from this 'modern architecturally designed' home.

Address: 280 Nathhorst Avenue, Portola Valley

Price: $6,250,000

Among the highlights in this four-bedroom stunner are a library, home theatre, and 1,200-bottle wine cellar.

This rustic home dates back to 1947.

Address: 10800 Magdalena, Los Altos Hills

Price: $6,995,000

The $US7-million asking price gets you a 2,650-square-foot home and several acres of open space to build upon.

East Coast style meets California living in this 4,000-square-foot home.

Address: 24130 Hillview Road, Los Altos Hills

Price: $6,995,000

You'll get 6 bedrooms for nearly $US7 million with this home -- that's more than $US1 million a bedroom.

This single-story home will set you back $US7.5 million.

Address: 15297 Karl Avenue, Monte Sereno

Price: $7,488,000

Enjoy more than 9,000 square feet of living space in this gated home boasting a 'stunning architectural design.'

