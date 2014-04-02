12 Incredibly Modest -- But Insanely Expensive -- Homes For Sale In Silicon Valley

Tech money has contributed to a rather bloated real estate market in Silicon Valley.
Homes in this in-demand market often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for 1,000- or 2,000-square-foot homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for more than $US1 million here.
Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are listed for startlingly high prices.
You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.
Address: 1720 Laurentian Way, Sunnyvale
Price: $1,455,000
The listing describes this 2,433-square-foot Sunnyvale home as a 'great business opportunity.' There's six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and some interesting '60s-inspired decor.
Address: 2080 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto
Price: $2,100,000
This lot has 'lots of potential,' and it's conveniently located within walking distance of the desirable Old Palo Alto neighbourhood.
Address: 632 Leaf Court, Los Altos
Price: $2,495,000
The entryway is modest, but a pool area in the backyard would be great for sunny days.
Address: 1558 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $US3,100,000
This 2,357-square-foot house may be small, but have no fear -- according to the listing, there's extra storage space in the garage.
There's only 2,358 square feet of living space in this 1950s-era home, but it will cost you $US3.5 million.
Address: 950 Matadero Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $3,500,000
The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located in the quiet Barron Park section of Palo Alto.
Address: 13792 Pierce Road, Saratoga
Price: $4,500,000
The house dates back to 1969 and has the dark wood finishes and deep-set eaves typical of that time.
Address: 1275 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park
Price: $5,895,000
Updates to the 4,300-square-foot space include new stone finishes, millwork, and custom doors.
Address: 725 University Avenue, Los Altos
Price: $5,988,000
Dating back to 1910, this charming five-bedroom home retains some design details from earlier times.
Address: 280 Nathhorst Avenue, Portola Valley
Price: $6,250,000
Among the highlights in this four-bedroom stunner are a library, home theatre, and 1,200-bottle wine cellar.
Address: 10800 Magdalena, Los Altos Hills
Price: $6,995,000
The $US7-million asking price gets you a 2,650-square-foot home and several acres of open space to build upon.
Address: 24130 Hillview Road, Los Altos Hills
Price: $6,995,000
You'll get 6 bedrooms for nearly $US7 million with this home -- that's more than $US1 million a bedroom.
Address: 15297 Karl Avenue, Monte Sereno
Price: $7,488,000
Enjoy more than 9,000 square feet of living space in this gated home boasting a 'stunning architectural design.'
