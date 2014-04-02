12 Incredibly Modest -- But Insanely Expensive -- Homes For Sale In Silicon Valley

Taylor Properties This small home in Palo Alto is listed for $US2.1 million.

Tech money has contributed to a rather bloated real estate market in Silicon Valley.

Homes in this in-demand market often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for 1,000- or 2,000-square-foot homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for more than $US1 million here.

Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are listed for startlingly high prices.

You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.

