Silicon Valley Housing Prices Are So Insane That These Teardowns All Cost More Than $1 Million

Madeline Stone
Sv nash roadZillowThis Los Altos home is listed for $US4.8 million.

Silicon Valley has one of the most in-demand real estate markets in the country, thanks in part to the prevalence of tech workers and their disproportionately high salaries.

Homes in Santa Clara County often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for small homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for more than $US1 million here. 

Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are not exactly aesthetically pleasing, but that are listed for startlingly high prices nonetheless.

You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.

In Los Gatos, a 780-square-foot home costs more than $1 million.

Address: 194 Villa Avenue, Los Gatos

Price: $US1.24 million

This charming, tiny home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It was built in 1915.

This home only has two bedrooms, but it will cost you nearly $2 million.

Address: 22350 Palm Avenue, Cupertino

Price: $US1.65 million

This home dates back to 1925 and costs a whopping $US1,549 per square foot. It's located in Cupertino, not far from Apple headquarters.

An adorably small home in downtown Mountain View costs almost $2 million.

Address: 620 Sonia Way, Mountain View

Price: $US1.99 million

This 2,702-square-foot home near the Googleplex dates back to 1947. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

This $2-million country home was built in 1959.

Address: 2452 N. Foothill Boulevard, Los Altos

Price: $US1.99 million

The listing declares this house a 'hidden gem' with 'room to roam for children, dogs, or chickens.'

This one is a bit of a fixer-upper, but it's a relative steal at only $747 per square foot.

Address: 20968 Fairwoods Court, Cupertino

Price: $US2.25 million

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,012 square feet of space.

This 2,642-square-foot home will set you back nearly $3 million.

Address: 24752 Olive Tree Lane, Los Altos Hills

Price: $US2.95 million

The listing photos don't give a great view of the front, but the pool in the backyard looks pretty nice.

$3.5 million will get you four bedrooms in Los Altos Hills.

Address: 13800 Barton Court, Los Altos Hills

Price: $US3.45 million

Built in 1975, this 2,600-square-foot home is 'ready for move in, remodeling or replacement with your dream home.'

This $3.75-million home has a koi pond and a Zen ambience.

Address: 10 Crescent Drive, Palo Alto

Price: $US3.75 million

Located in the Crescent Park section of Palo Alto, it will cost you $US1,221 per square foot.

This Los Altos home has a really long driveway.

Address: 848 Nash Road, Los Altos

Price: $US4.8 million

According to the listing, 'inside this captivating home surprising details abound.' Highlights include high ceilings, large great room, and a full-size chef's kitchen.

This four-bedroom Mediterranean home 'weaves a spell of enchantment.'

Address: 1068 University Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $US4.99 million

Built in 1927, the Spanish-style home has four bedrooms and a pleasant garden area. With a listing price of $US4.99 million, it will cost you $US1,186 per square foot of space.

This three-bedroom home was built in 1936.

Address: 26173 Rancho Manuella Lane, Los Altos Hills

Price: $US6 million

The listing for this 3,779-square-foot home claims that it has 'lots of flat land' where you can 'create your dream estate.'

This Palo Alto home will cost you an insane $2,086 per square foot.

Address: 2040 Tasso Street, Palo Alto

Price: $US6.8 million

The home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private garden, and built-in barbecue pit and jacuzzi. There's also a detached guest house.

This English Tudor dates back to the 1930s and costs nearly $7 million.

Address: 1266 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $US6.99 million

The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it's located in the desirable Crescent Park neighbourhood of Palo Alto.

$8 million will get you five bedrooms on one level.

Address: 12190 Padre Court, Los Altos Hills

Price: $US7.99 million

Built in 1980, this 6,400-square-foot home has an 'abundance of light' and an 'excellent floor plan.' The backyard area is quite nice, with a large swimming pool and an area to screen movies.

Now see a home that isn't so modest.

