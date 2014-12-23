Silicon Valley Housing Prices Are So Insane That These Teardowns All Cost More Than $1 Million

Silicon Valley has one of the most in-demand real estate markets in the country, thanks in part to the prevalence of tech workers and their disproportionately high salaries.
Homes in Santa Clara County often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for small homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for more than $US1 million here.
Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are not exactly aesthetically pleasing, but that are listed for startlingly high prices nonetheless.
You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.
Address: 194 Villa Avenue, Los Gatos
Price: $US1.24 million
This charming, tiny home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It was built in 1915.
Address: 22350 Palm Avenue, Cupertino
Price: $US1.65 million
This home dates back to 1925 and costs a whopping $US1,549 per square foot. It's located in Cupertino, not far from Apple headquarters.
Address: 620 Sonia Way, Mountain View
Price: $US1.99 million
This 2,702-square-foot home near the Googleplex dates back to 1947. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Address: 2452 N. Foothill Boulevard, Los Altos
Price: $US1.99 million
The listing declares this house a 'hidden gem' with 'room to roam for children, dogs, or chickens.'
Address: 20968 Fairwoods Court, Cupertino
Price: $US2.25 million
It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 3,012 square feet of space.
Address: 24752 Olive Tree Lane, Los Altos Hills
Price: $US2.95 million
The listing photos don't give a great view of the front, but the pool in the backyard looks pretty nice.
Address: 13800 Barton Court, Los Altos Hills
Price: $US3.45 million
Built in 1975, this 2,600-square-foot home is 'ready for move in, remodeling or replacement with your dream home.'
Address: 10 Crescent Drive, Palo Alto
Price: $US3.75 million
Located in the Crescent Park section of Palo Alto, it will cost you $US1,221 per square foot.
Address: 848 Nash Road, Los Altos
Price: $US4.8 million
According to the listing, 'inside this captivating home surprising details abound.' Highlights include high ceilings, large great room, and a full-size chef's kitchen.
Address: 1068 University Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $US4.99 million
Built in 1927, the Spanish-style home has four bedrooms and a pleasant garden area. With a listing price of $US4.99 million, it will cost you $US1,186 per square foot of space.
Address: 26173 Rancho Manuella Lane, Los Altos Hills
Price: $US6 million
The listing for this 3,779-square-foot home claims that it has 'lots of flat land' where you can 'create your dream estate.'
Address: 2040 Tasso Street, Palo Alto
Price: $US6.8 million
The home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private garden, and built-in barbecue pit and jacuzzi. There's also a detached guest house.
Address: 1266 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $US6.99 million
The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it's located in the desirable Crescent Park neighbourhood of Palo Alto.
Address: 12190 Padre Court, Los Altos Hills
Price: $US7.99 million
Built in 1980, this 6,400-square-foot home has an 'abundance of light' and an 'excellent floor plan.' The backyard area is quite nice, with a large swimming pool and an area to screen movies.
