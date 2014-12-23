Silicon Valley Housing Prices Are So Insane That These Teardowns All Cost More Than $1 Million

Zillow This Los Altos home is listed for $US4.8 million.

Silicon Valley has one of the most in-demand real estate markets in the country, thanks in part to the prevalence of tech workers and their disproportionately high salaries.

Homes in Santa Clara County often sell for more than $US1,000 per square foot. It’s not uncommon for small homes that would be tear-downs anywhere else to sell for more than $US1 million here.

Our friends at real estate listings site Point2Homes helped us compile a list of Silicon Valley homes that are not exactly aesthetically pleasing, but that are listed for startlingly high prices nonetheless.

You may be surprised to see just how little your money will get you.

