4 charts show why Moderna vaccine recipients may not need boosters as much people who got Pfizer’s vaccine

But there’s not yet any federal guidance about whether, or when, people who’ve gotten Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines might need a boost.

More evidence is beginning to emerge suggesting that people on #TeamModerna may not need a booster as much as others, though.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data sets from hospitals around the country, which are starting to show that people who’ve gotten Moderna’s vaccine are less likely to be hospitalized than those with Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.

Another CDC report released earlier in September suggested that Moderna’s two-dose vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by 93%. For Pfizer, that figure was 88%, and for Johnson & Johnson it was 71%.

Dr. Robert Atmar, who’s leading a pivotal COVID-19 booster study at Baylor College of Medicine, says while it “wouldn’t surprise me” if J&J recipients get a booster recommendation soon, “for the Moderna, it is an open question.”