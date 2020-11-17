Moderna's promising coronavirus vaccine is a major beneficiary of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed

Taimy Alvarez/AP University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab tech Sendy Puerto processes blood samples from study participants in the specimen processing lab￼, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. The volunteers are taking part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Biotechnology firm Moderna announced promising results from clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Monday, with its vaccine showing 94.5% efficacy in preventing COVID-19 infections.

Moderna is a major beneficiary of federal government funds through Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s project to fast-track the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

The federal government granted Moderna nearly $US1 billion to develop its vaccine and committed to pay $US1.5 billion to buy, manufacture, and distribute the first 100 million doses with the option to buy more.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer also conducted a successful COVID-19 vaccine trial with over 90% efficacy in partnership with German firm BioNtech, the company announced on November 9.

Biotechnology firm Moderna, a major beneficiary of US government funds through Operation Warp Speed, announced on Monday that it conducted a successful trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, reporting that the vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

Moderna could receive up to $US2.45 billion in federal government funds towards both vaccine development and future distribution of the vaccine if it is approved, according to a fact sheet from the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS granted Moderna $US955 million to support the clinical development of its vaccine candidate. $US483 million was granted when Moderna began Phase 1 trials in mid-March and another $US472 million was granted to support Phase 3 of the vaccine trial in July.

In August, the federal government also signed a $US1.5 billion agreement to buy and fund the distribution of the initial 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine if it’s approved, with the option to acquire more doses.

Moderna worked with federal researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop the vaccine, and the government helped design the company’s trial as well.

The results of Moderna’s trial comes after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced on November 9 that it, in a partnership with German firm BioNTech, had conducted a successful vaccine trial with over 90% efficacy in preventing COVID-19.

Moderna’s vaccine candidate has an advantage over Pfizer’s in that it can be stored in a regular refrigerator, while Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored in a special freezer kept at -70 degrees Celsius or -94 degrees Fahrenheit â€” a requirement that could hamper efforts to successfully distribute it.

Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel praised both vaccine candidates in an interview with Business Insider’s Andrew Dunn, saying that if they receive the emergency-use authorization they are seeking from the FDA, doses of both vaccines could be available on a very limited basis by the end of 2020 and broadly available to the general public by early summer 2021.

“Another Vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!,” President Donald Trump tweeted after the news broke on Monday morning.

When Pfizer announced the results of its trial, however, Trump baselessly accused the FDA of deliberately sitting on the positive vaccine trial news until after Election Day in order to undermine his presidential reelection campaign, which he resoundingly lost, and he misrepresented the company’s participation in Operation Warp Speed in a subsequent press conference.

Unlike Moderna, Pfizer opted not to take federal government funds to develop the vaccine itself. But in July, according to HHS, Pfizer signed a $US1.95 billion agreement with the federal government for the government to own the first 100 million doses of its vaccine and cover the costs of manufacturing and delivering those doses, if the vaccine candidate eventually receives emergency-use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.

Operation Warp Speed has also granted US government funds to support the clinical development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the trial stage from AstraZeneca, which is partnering with Oxford University, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax. The project has also funded COVID-19 therapeutics developed by Regegernon and Eli Lilly, both of which have received emergency use authorization from the FDA.

