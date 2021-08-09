The Moderna vaccine has received provisional approval for use in Australia

The Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 has received provisional approval in Australia.

It is the fourth vaccine approved for use in Australia, and the second mRNA vaccine after Pfizer’s shot.

10 million doses are set to arrive in Australia before the end of the year.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia’s medical regulator has provisionally approved the Moderna vaccine for use in Australia, ahead of the one million doses which are set to arrive on our shores in September.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine – known as Spikevax – is the fourth approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, and the second using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology after Pfizer’s shot. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was approved in June, but has not been acquired by the government and is not expected to be part of the rollout.

“The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has shown strong efficacy preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and severe COVID-19 in clinical trials,” the statement from the TGA announcing the provisional approval reads.

The shot has received regulatory approval or emergency authorisation in the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, the United States, Switzerland and Singapore, and is widely used to combat COVID-19 in those countries.

It is recommended that the Moderna vaccine be given in two doses that are administered 28 days apart.

“We will have 10 million of the Moderna doses arriving before the end of this year,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

After one million doses of Moderna arrive in September, a further three million doses are expected each month in October, November, and December.

Morrison said he expects the Moderna vaccine will accelerate the government’s effort to get 70% of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of the year.

“We have more doctors, we have more nurses, we have more pharmacists, we have more jabs in arms and now 10 million Moderna to add this year, with more than 1.3 million vaccines doses delivered in just one week,” the prime minister said.

“The national plan to get the jabs in arms, to implement the national plan, is working.”