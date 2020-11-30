Moderna jumps 11% after filing for FDA approval as final results show its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94% effective

Moderna The biotech Moderna is developing experimental cancer vaccines.

Moderna jumped as much as 11% on Monday after the company filed for US FDA approval of its coronavirus vaccine to be widely distributed.

Studies conducted on 196 people show the vaccine shot is more than 94% effective at protecting people from becoming ill with the virus.

Shares in US drugmaker Moderna rose as much as 11% in pre-market trading on Monday after the company filed for US regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and as final data showed the shot was 94% effective.

More to come.

