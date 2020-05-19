These are the 5 scientists and executives getting the richest off Moderna's spike to record highs

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Scientist Xinhua Yan works in the lab at Moderna in Cambridge, MA on Feb. 28, 2020.

Moderna’s 30% gain in Monday trading is making a small group of scientists and executives a fortune.

The biotech company surged after announcing phase-one trials of its coronavirus vaccine successfully produced antibodies in all 45 participants.

Moderna now plans to finalise phase-three studies in July before bringing its vaccine to market in the fall.

Here are the five Moderna shareholders poised to make the most from its soaring stock price.

Watch Moderna trade live here.

Moderna stock soared to record highs on Monday, minting new fortunes for a small group of executives and scientists.

The biotech company’s shares launched as much as 30% higher on Monday after it revealed its coronavirus vaccine’s phase-one results. The experimental drug successfully produced antibodies in all 45 volunteers, Moderna said. The company plans to begin phase-three trials in July and to roll out a vaccine for emergency use in the fall.

The positive results lifted the market as well, with the S&P 500 leaping as much as 3.4% in Monday trading.

“We could not be happier with this interim data,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in a Monday call with analysts.

Some analysts think the stock still has room to run as its critical vaccine moves further into trials. Goldman Sachs lifted its Moderna price target to a Street-high $US105 from $US63 on Monday, saying “encouraging” phase-one results improve the drug’s likelihood of approval.

Here are the five Moderna shareholders set to win the most from the surging stock price, ranked in ascending order of shares owned. Shareholder data is sourced from Bloomberg.



5. Lorence Kim

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Moderna offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Role: Chief financial officer

Shares held: 1,222,510

4. Stephen Hoge

Role: President

Shares held: 2,010,656

3. Timothy Springer

Screenshot from CanadaGairdnerAwards

Role: Early investor and Harvard Medical School professor

Shares held: 4,272,968



2. Stephane Bancel

Andrew Harnik/AP Images Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 2, 2020.

Role: Chief executive officer

Shares held: 7,348,167

1. Robert S. Langer

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images Portrait of Robert Langer in his Cape Cod residence in North Falmouth, MA on April 25, 2020.

Role: Academic co-founder and board member

Shares held: 11,509,357



