A Harvard medical professor is now a billionaire after his early stake in Moderna soared 17,000%

Timothy Springer, a medical professor at Harvard University, saw his net worth pass the $US1 billion threshold this week as his early stake in biotech firm Moderna soared, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The professor invested $US5 million in the company early on, and the stake’s value has since swelled to more than $US800 million.

Moderna shares have more than doubled in the year-to-date as its experimental vaccine to combat coronavirus moved to human trials and received more than $US400 million in funding from the US government.

A small group of scientists, executives, and investors minted extraordinary gains in the biotech sector as the coronavirus outbreak escalated to a severe pandemic. Those with stakes in Moderna saw their net worth surge the most, followed by those invested in Novavax and Gilead.



Moderna shares traded at $US50.39 per share as of 11:20 a.m. ET Thursday, up about 162% year-to-date. Tuesday’s

The biotech company recently received more than $US400 million in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to develop its coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The windfall isn’t Springer’s first. The professor made roughly $US100 million in 1999 when his first business was acquired by Millennium Pharmaceuticals.



US stocks climb as traders weigh unemployment filings and an oil-market rebound









JPMorgan reveals 3 reasons why the oil crash won't create systemic risk for markets









