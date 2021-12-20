Moderna says its booster significantly increases antibody levels against the Omicron variant

Care worker Jen Madghachian receives her COVID-19 booster vaccination at the MedMart pharmacy in Borehamwood, England, on October 04, 2021. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Moderna said its booster vaccine increases neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron.

New data shows a 50 microgram dose of the booster increases the level of antibodies 37-fold.

The company is now developing an Omicron-specific vaccine.

Moderna said Monday that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases antibody levels against the Omicron variant.

The biotech company said that its research so far showed that a 50 microgram dose of its vaccine, which is currently the authorized amount for a booster jab, increased the level of antibodies 37-fold, compared with two doses. A full dose of 100 micrograms boosted antibody levels 83-fold, it said.

In a statement to the press on Monday, CEO Stéphane Bancel said that the data so far has been “reassuring.” The data was taken from lab tests of blood sera from 20 people who received the booster vaccine. These participants received different dosages of the booster vaccine and had low levels of neutralizing antibodies before they received the vaccine. Moderna said it would submit a preprint paper based on the results.

Moderna also said that it is working on an Omicron-specific booster vaccine.

“We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2,” Bancel said.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech, which offer an equivalent COVID-19 vaccine, said that early tests indicated that a third dose of their vaccine was necessary to protect against the Omicron variant.

Two doses of the vaccine “may not be sufficient to protect against infection” they said.