Moderna began a clinical trial testing an Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot in adults

- Moderna launched its first trial for an Omicron-specific booster in adults, the company announced.
- The trial will test the immune response and safety of the vaccine booster.
- Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel previously projected the booster to be available as early as this fall.
Moderna has begun a clinical trial for an Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot in adults, the company announced Wednesday.
The study marks Moderna’s first trial testing the Omicron-specific booster in humans. The trial, which the company expects to enroll about 300 participants, will study the immunological response and safety of the shot, according to a press release.
“We are reassured by the antibody persistence against Omicron at six months after the currently authorized 50 µg booster of mRNA-1273,” company CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “Nonetheless, given the long-term threat demonstrated by Omicron’s immune escape, we are advancing our Omicron-specific variant vaccine booster candidate and we are pleased to begin this part of our Phase 2 study.”
“We are also evaluating whether to include this Omicron-specific candidate in our multivalent booster program,” Bancel continued. “We will continue to share data with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best booster strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”
The Moderna executive first announced the company is working on a booster targeting the Omicron variant earlier this month in a bid “to stay ahead of a virus and not behind the virus.”
Bancel previously projected the booster to be available as early as this fall.
This story is breaking. Check back for more details.