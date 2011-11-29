OFFICE TOUR: Here Is What A Recording Music Startup Looks Like

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Once a music destination for punk and rock ‘n’ roll, the Lower East Side in Manhattan has much changed from its musical heydays in the 1960s and 1970s.



But one music startup has recently moved in the area to revive the spirit of this New York City neighbourhood.

Modern Vintage Records, and its associated companies – The Outlet, and Effective Immediately Public Relation (EiPR) – work out of a shared office space with their partner and studio space provider The Cutting Room.

Click here to check out Modern Vintage at The Cutting Room >

Modern Vintage and its companies were founded by a duo — Patrick Ermlich, the former studio manager at the Cutting Room, and Eshy Gazit, an Israeli musician who was the bassist in Gaya. The two met in New York four years ago working on a music project, hit it off, and then started working together as producers for local artists.

As their production business expanded, they began to consider how to best serve the growing music community that they were involved with in the Lower East Side. realising that members of the community needed tailored services to meet different needs, they developed three different companies or brands. Modern Vintage Records provides more traditional record label services. The Outlet allows musicians to select from a variety of services in areas where they might need help, song-writing, production, booking, publicity, and more. Their newest venture, EiPR will focus on boutique public relations services for higher profile emerging artists.

For their next steps Patrick and Eshy want to grow the businesses they have, but also are open to further expansion. As Eshy explained, “The music business is changing and the environment is changing, as artists turned businessmen we are constantly looking to see what is missing in the artistic community and how we can create businesses to fill those gaps.” In the meantime, they have their work cut out with their current ventures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.