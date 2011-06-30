The Modern Hidden Slave Trade

When Americans think about human trafficking, they tend to think about sexual slavery.



The very real stories of girls sold to brothels or tricked into prostitution by gangsters are great fodder for journalists.

They attract the kind of celebrity commitment that puts causes on the map—see, for example, last week’s Demi Moore-hosted CNN special about sex slaves in Nepal.

The issue certainly deserves our attention—indeed, its horrors can scarcely be overstated.

But as the State Department’s 2011 “Trafficking in Persons” report makes clear, sexual bondage is only a part of a much larger and more insidious evil.

