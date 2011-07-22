10 Architecturally Awesome Restaurants Around The World

Photo: Marc Gerritsen

Gourmet is a cultural ideal associated with the culinary arts of fine food and drink, or haute cuisine, which is characterised by elaborate preparations and presentations of large meals of small, often quite rich courses. So says Wikipedia.Devoted gourmet lovers would probably say restaurants are all about cuisine, but here’s a discovery I was glad to make: People with good taste for food also appear progressively more interested in architecture that makes sense.



Functionally, there is a certain duality about restaurants. They need to be able to provide a peculiar balance of privacy combined with social amenity. The ever-increasing dynamics of work life has caused activities like dining, previously associated with home-life, to see a significant shift into the public realm.

Translated into architectural and interior-design language, this simply means contemporary restaurant spaces, and buildings, have had to answer modern-day’s impetus to provide unique retreats from hectic city life for longer hours and for a significantly larger variety of occasions.

To set a wonderful example of interdisciplinary approach to architectural design as seen in restaurants comes the Biko Restaurant in Mexico City, featured in OpenBuildings‘ modern restaurant design collection. The concept for the restaurant’s graphic interior is partly inspired by its chefs’ affinity for experimenting with the opposition of tones (light/dark) and textures in their dishes.

New York restaurant “What Happens When” designed and curated by The Metrics Design Group creates an atmosphere that is as unconventional, dynamic, and theatrical as its name—and New York City itself.

Creators’ explanation reveals that “What Happens When is a playground for food. It is a temporary restaurant installation that transforms every 30 days for 9 months, offering guests an ever-changing culinary, visual and sound experience.”

Where will restaurants’ evolution take them next, and will they be able to maintain a balance between provocative new-age design and anticipated cosiness?

What Happens When: New York City Designer: The Metrics What Happens When is a playground for food. It is a temporary restaurant installation that transforms every 30 days for 9 months, offering guests an ever-changing culinary, visual, and sound experience. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. BIKO Restaurante & Bar: Mexico City Designer: Entasis Architects The architectural design is partly inspired by the approach of the chefs Mikel Alonso and Bruno Oteiza. Based on the duality of ingredients and textures of Basque cuisine, the architectural concept uses the opposition of tones (light/dark) that can be appreciated in the texture and hardness of the materials. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. Yellow Treehouse Restaurant: Auckland Designer: Pacific Environment Architects The design challenge was to create a building that captured people's imagination, sense of intrigue and yet was within the 'realms of reality'. Inspired by the site - an open fairytale meadow and stream in the midst of a forest, the childhood dream of a treehouse was translated into a striking contemporary dining venue. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. Tsujita Restaurant: Los Angeles Designer: Takeshi Sano The atmospheric Tsujita restaurant features a ceiling of meticulously positioned wooden sticks--25000 of them--to create the impression of sitting under a cloudy sky. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. Tommy Hilfiger's Peoples Place: Amsterdam Designers: Marc Prosman Architecten & Daniel O'Kelly The main goal of the project was to put a modern spin on a classic 1950s style.The designers aimed to create a space that was reminiscent of Edward Hopper's 'Nighthawks' painting. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. Bei Restaurant: Beijing Jardin de Jade Restaurant I: Hangzhao Designer: PAL Design Consultants This Chinese restaurant breaks away from the typical form of Chinese restaurants. The space offers a number of challenges: a low ceiling, paucity of natural light, an open plan. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. MOJO iCuisine Interactive Restaurant: Taipei Designer: Moxie Design 'If the contents of a space only exist for the users, then the behaviour of those users is the most important factor in meeting the needs of that space'. This was the starting point for the architects to create a truly interactive space, which changes and surprises. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. X Restaurant: Istanbul Designer: Nazlı Gönensay X Restaurant is a space of diagolues that aims to explore the juxtaposition of the established versus the innovative; the habitual versus the experimental; the whole versus its parts; materials versus their function; and finally, the city versus one of its many spaces. Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. Haiku Sushi: Shanghai Designer: Imagine Native According to the architects: 'We utilise the concept of origami as the major driven force throughout the design. Each zone is formed by an origami feature, which is constructed by colours and different materials, such as perforated aluminium composite panels, translucent stone panels and linen fabrics.' Click here to see more at OpenBuildings. Retail stores get cool designs, too. Click here to see 10 architecturally awesome flagship stores >

