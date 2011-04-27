Modern Office Space Available Right In The Capital Of Silicon Alley

Sponsor Post
Kaufman ad

Located in the heart of Silicon Alley, steps away from Union Square subway lines, restaurants, retail shops, and recreational spots, “100 – 104 Fifth Avenue” is already home to venture capital firms, social media internet companies, and creative organisations. Move your business to 100 – 104 Fifth Avenue and take advantage of a  newly-renovated building and all the recreational aspects of the neighbourhood.

At approximately 300,000 square feet, the building has office space available from 5,000 – 22,000 rentable square feet. Each floor features high ceilings, great light, open landscape, and tenant-controlled A/C. There is flexibility of growth (both up-market and down-market moves) and the landlord can provide design/build programs.

The building is owned by a partnership between Invesco Real Estate and The Kaufman organisation, uniting a global institutional firm with a diversified local operator. The partnership will undertake a dynamic $9M capital improvement project that will reposition the 100 year-old building, including modernization of lobbies, technological advances in security, video surveillance, and safety equipment, and a restoration of the building to its original 1906 facade. Located right in the capital of Silicon Alley, 100-104 Fifth Avenue is ideally suited for media, advertising technology, internet-based, law, and creative firm. Take advantage of this modernization of a historic building to place your growing company in an ideal NYC location.Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us sponsor post