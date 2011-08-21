Google, Skype, And Other Office Spaces Of The Future

Photo: Scott Brownrigg

Most of the companies for whom those offices were created are already broadly known: perhaps anyone can recognise a part of their brand identity incorporated into their offices.But what is more important, they have seemingly become pioneers in a very different, contemporary office culture which throws away the old segregated cubicle and celebrates an open space, free flow of people and ideas and the blurring of the thick line between work and play.



With the advancing of digital technologies and mobility, the concept of workspace is to be redefined. As companies began to employ design as not simply a functional background, but rather a key and active element in shaping their identity and conveying a message, they have also began to reevaluate its potential for creating a productive environment.

What is striking is the overall, bold introduction of entertainment and encouraging communication between people: perhaps behind those lies the entirely rational understanding that a happy and playful person is more motivated and active and perhaps in times of intensive competition and global shifts, a strong and energetic team is the biggest asset.

It’ll be a long time before installing slides leading to a gourmet cafeteria becomes a worldwide corporate standard, but most of those companies have been instrumental in creating global trends. And looking at their new offices, we can probably see pieces and bits of the future where for the lucky ones of us work will be truly fun.

This collection comes from OpenBuildings.

